Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) shows an impressive 16.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC), which makes up 4.62% of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,534,259 worth of HFC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HFC:
HFC — last trade: $34.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2021
|Michael E. Rose
|Director
|13,500
|$28.92
|$390,420
|08/10/2021
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|5,000
|$29.20
|$146,000
|08/10/2021
|Michael Jennings
|CEO and President
|7,500
|$29.07
|$218,025
|11/12/2021
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|20,000
|$34.56
|$691,200
