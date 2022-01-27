Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) shows an impressive 16.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC), which makes up 4.62% of the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,534,259 worth of HFC, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HFC:

HFC — last trade: $34.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2021 Michael E. Rose Director 13,500 $28.92 $390,420 08/10/2021 Franklin Myers Director 5,000 $29.20 $146,000 08/10/2021 Michael Jennings CEO and President 7,500 $29.07 $218,025 11/12/2021 Franklin Myers Director 20,000 $34.56 $691,200

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.