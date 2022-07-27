Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), which makes up 1.92% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,278,768 worth of HCA, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HCA:
HCA — last trade: $203.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Andrea B. Smith
|Director
|1,160
|$213.63
|$247,815
|04/29/2022
|Michael R. McAlevey
|SVP & Chief Legal Officer
|1,110
|$218.56
|$242,602
|05/02/2022
|Thomas F. Frist Jr.
|89,100
|$211.93
|$18,883,001
