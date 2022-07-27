Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), which makes up 1.92% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,278,768 worth of HCA, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HCA:

HCA — last trade: $203.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2022 Andrea B. Smith Director 1,160 $213.63 $247,815 04/29/2022 Michael R. McAlevey SVP & Chief Legal Officer 1,110 $218.56 $242,602 05/02/2022 Thomas F. Frist Jr. 89,100 $211.93 $18,883,001

