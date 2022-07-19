Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY), which makes up 1.00% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,434,951 worth of SGFY, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SGFY:

SGFY — last trade: $15.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Laurel Douty EVP, Clinic. Ops, Care Srvces 10,000 $24.00 $240,000 05/06/2022 Steve Senneff Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. 10,000 $12.55 $125,535 05/09/2022 Steve Senneff Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. 2,500 $11.75 $29,372 05/09/2022 Bradford Kyle Armbrester Chief Executive Officer 8,320 $11.77 $97,891

