Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXH ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY), which makes up 1.00% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,434,951 worth of SGFY, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SGFY:
SGFY — last trade: $15.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Laurel Douty
|EVP, Clinic. Ops, Care Srvces
|10,000
|$24.00
|$240,000
|05/06/2022
|Steve Senneff
|Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.
|10,000
|$12.55
|$125,535
|05/09/2022
|Steve Senneff
|Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.
|2,500
|$11.75
|$29,372
|05/09/2022
|Bradford Kyle Armbrester
|Chief Executive Officer
|8,320
|$11.77
|$97,891
