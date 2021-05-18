Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), which makes up 4.45% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,096,551 worth of NUS, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NUS:
NUS — last trade: $59.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/17/2021
|Steven Lund
|Exec. Chairman of the Board
|20,850
|$48.05
|$1,001,842
|02/17/2021
|Daniel W. Campbell
|Director
|9,910
|$50.65
|$501,892
|02/18/2021
|Daniel W. Campbell
|Director
|10,110
|$49.48
|$500,293
And Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), the #11 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,072,316 worth of REYN, which represents approximately 3.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at REYN is detailed in the table below:
REYN — last trade: $31.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2020
|Gregory Alan Cole
|Director
|7,000
|$29.78
|$208,462
|11/16/2020
|Gregory Alan Cole
|Director
|3,000
|$29.81
|$89,425
|05/11/2021
|Stephen C. Estes
|Chief Administrative Officer
|1,500
|$31.26
|$46,890
