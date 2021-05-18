Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), which makes up 4.45% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,096,551 worth of NUS, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NUS:

NUS — last trade: $59.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/17/2021 Steven Lund Exec. Chairman of the Board 20,850 $48.05 $1,001,842 02/17/2021 Daniel W. Campbell Director 9,910 $50.65 $501,892 02/18/2021 Daniel W. Campbell Director 10,110 $49.48 $500,293

And Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), the #11 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,072,316 worth of REYN, which represents approximately 3.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at REYN is detailed in the table below:

REYN — last trade: $31.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2020 Gregory Alan Cole Director 7,000 $29.78 $208,462 11/16/2020 Gregory Alan Cole Director 3,000 $29.81 $89,425 05/11/2021 Stephen C. Estes Chief Administrative Officer 1,500 $31.26 $46,890

