Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 1.64% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,999,832 worth of KDP, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $35.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|7,500
|$30.21
|$226,562
|12/08/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|2,500
|$30.30
|$75,748
|03/03/2021
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|9,500
|$30.98
|$294,303
|03/03/2021
|Mauricio Leyva Arboleda
|President, Coffee
|16,140
|$30.99
|$500,106
|03/15/2021
|Justin Whitmore
|Chief Strategy Officer
|37,384
|$33.30
|$1,244,968
