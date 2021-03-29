Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 1.64% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,999,832 worth of KDP, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $35.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 7,500 $30.21 $226,562 12/08/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 2,500 $30.30 $75,748 03/03/2021 Robert S. Singer Director 9,500 $30.98 $294,303 03/03/2021 Mauricio Leyva Arboleda President, Coffee 16,140 $30.99 $500,106 03/15/2021 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 37,384 $33.30 $1,244,968

