Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), which makes up 1.51% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,811,625 worth of REYN, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REYN:

REYN — last trade: $30.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2020 Chris Mayrhofer Vice President and Controller 9,000 $32.66 $293,978
08/17/2020 Richard A. Noll Director 15,000 $33.41 $501,176
11/19/2020 Gregory Alan Cole Director 7,000 $29.78 $208,462
11/19/2020 Michael E. Graham Chief Financial Officer 2,600 $29.37 $76,367
11/16/2020 Gregory Alan Cole Director 3,000 $29.81 $89,425
11/16/2020 V. Lance Mitchell President and CEO 16,500 $29.86 $492,639

