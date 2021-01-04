Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), which makes up 1.51% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,811,625 worth of REYN, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REYN:
REYN — last trade: $30.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2020
|Chris Mayrhofer
|Vice President and Controller
|9,000
|$32.66
|$293,978
|08/17/2020
|Richard A. Noll
|Director
|15,000
|$33.41
|$501,176
|11/19/2020
|Gregory Alan Cole
|Director
|7,000
|$29.78
|$208,462
|11/19/2020
|Michael E. Graham
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,600
|$29.37
|$76,367
|11/16/2020
|Gregory Alan Cole
|Director
|3,000
|$29.81
|$89,425
|11/16/2020
|V. Lance Mitchell
|President and CEO
|16,500
|$29.86
|$492,639
