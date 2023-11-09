Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: DRVN), which makes up 1.88% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,941,221 worth of DRVN, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRVN:

DRVN — last trade: $11.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/30/2023 Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick Chief Executive Officer 42,000 $23.76 $997,920 05/25/2023 Gary W. Ferrera EVP & Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $24.23 $96,920

And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $22,069,084 worth of VAC, which represents approximately 1.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VAC is detailed in the table below:

VAC — last trade: $79.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2023 Anthony E. Terry EVP, CFO 1,800 $113.55 $204,390 08/07/2023 John E. Geller Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $112.84 $564,200

