Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: DRVN), which makes up 1.88% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,941,221 worth of DRVN, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRVN:
DRVN — last trade: $11.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/30/2023
|Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick
|Chief Executive Officer
|42,000
|$23.76
|$997,920
|05/25/2023
|Gary W. Ferrera
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$24.23
|$96,920
And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $22,069,084 worth of VAC, which represents approximately 1.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VAC is detailed in the table below:
VAC — last trade: $79.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2023
|Anthony E. Terry
|EVP, CFO
|1,800
|$113.55
|$204,390
|08/07/2023
|John E. Geller Jr.
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$112.84
|$564,200
