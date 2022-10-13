Markets
VFC

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXD ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.38% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,270,768 worth of VFC, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $29.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/25/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $45.40 $136,200
05/31/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $49.99 $149,970
06/14/2022 Richard Carucci Director 10,000 $45.39 $453,858
08/03/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 6,000 $44.76 $268,572

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), the #119 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $822,657 worth of POOL, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at POOL is detailed in the table below:

POOL — last trade: $317.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2022 Martha S. Gervasi Director 300 $391.86 $117,557
05/18/2022 Peter D. Arvan President/CEO 500 $387.08 $193,542

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VFCPOOL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular