Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.38% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,270,768 worth of VFC, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $29.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/25/2022
|W. Rodney McMullen
|Director
|3,000
|$45.40
|$136,200
|05/31/2022
|W. Rodney McMullen
|Director
|3,000
|$49.99
|$149,970
|06/14/2022
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|10,000
|$45.39
|$453,858
|08/03/2022
|W. Rodney McMullen
|Director
|6,000
|$44.76
|$268,572
And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), the #119 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $822,657 worth of POOL, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at POOL is detailed in the table below:
POOL — last trade: $317.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2022
|Martha S. Gervasi
|Director
|300
|$391.86
|$117,557
|05/18/2022
|Peter D. Arvan
|President/CEO
|500
|$387.08
|$193,542
