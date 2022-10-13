Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 0.38% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,270,768 worth of VFC, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $29.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/25/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $45.40 $136,200 05/31/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 3,000 $49.99 $149,970 06/14/2022 Richard Carucci Director 10,000 $45.39 $453,858 08/03/2022 W. Rodney McMullen Director 6,000 $44.76 $268,572

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), the #119 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $822,657 worth of POOL, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at POOL is detailed in the table below:

POOL — last trade: $317.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/06/2022 Martha S. Gervasi Director 300 $391.86 $117,557 05/18/2022 Peter D. Arvan President/CEO 500 $387.08 $193,542

