Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.28% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,258,818 worth of WBD, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:
WBD — last trade: $12.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|25,000
|$19.95
|$498,750
|04/27/2022
|David Zaslav
|Chief Executive Officer & Pres
|50,200
|$19.93
|$1,000,398
|04/28/2022
|Robert R. Bennett
|Director
|53,000
|$18.88
|$1,000,490
|04/28/2022
|David Leavy
|Chief Corp Affairs Officer
|6,866
|$18.33
|$125,854
|05/02/2022
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|25,000
|$18.39
|$459,875
|04/29/2022
|Paul A. Gould
|Director
|5,000
|$18.25
|$91,245
|05/04/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$18.46
|$73,840
|05/02/2022
|Piazza Samuel A. Di Jr.
|Director
|16,200
|$18.46
|$299,022
|05/04/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$18.46
|$73,840
|05/05/2022
|Geoffrey Y. Yang
|Director
|58,296
|$18.79
|$1,095,275
|08/08/2022
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|20,000
|$14.69
|$293,800
|08/08/2022
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|35,460
|$14.09
|$499,743
|08/08/2022
|Fazal F. Merchant
|Director
|35,000
|$14.13
|$494,550
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), the #55 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,912,971 worth of MGM, which represents approximately 0.87% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGM is detailed in the table below:
MGM — last trade: $32.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/25/2022
|Paul J. Salem
|Director
|3,500
|$31.25
|$109,370
|06/13/2022
|Paul J. Salem
|Director
|34,500
|$28.92
|$997,695
|08/12/2022
|IAC Inc.
|283,700
|$35.23
|$9,994,608
|08/18/2022
|IAC Inc.
|283,400
|$35.27
|$9,996,935
|08/16/2022
|IAC Inc.
|279,800
|$35.73
|$9,996,840
|08/22/2022
|IAC Inc.
|291,700
|$34.28
|$9,998,763
|08/23/2022
|IAC Inc.
|51,100
|$34.41
|$1,758,351
|08/25/2022
|Janet Swartz
|Director
|14,230
|$35.05
|$498,784
|08/23/2022
|IAC Inc.
|51,100
|$34.41
|$1,758,351
