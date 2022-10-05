Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.28% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,258,818 worth of WBD, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:

WBD — last trade: $12.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/27/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 25,000 $19.95 $498,750 04/27/2022 David Zaslav Chief Executive Officer & Pres 50,200 $19.93 $1,000,398 04/28/2022 Robert R. Bennett Director 53,000 $18.88 $1,000,490 04/28/2022 David Leavy Chief Corp Affairs Officer 6,866 $18.33 $125,854 05/02/2022 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 25,000 $18.39 $459,875 04/29/2022 Paul A. Gould Director 5,000 $18.25 $91,245 05/04/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $18.46 $73,840 05/02/2022 Piazza Samuel A. Di Jr. Director 16,200 $18.46 $299,022 05/04/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $18.46 $73,840 05/05/2022 Geoffrey Y. Yang Director 58,296 $18.79 $1,095,275 08/08/2022 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 20,000 $14.69 $293,800 08/08/2022 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 35,460 $14.09 $499,743 08/08/2022 Fazal F. Merchant Director 35,000 $14.13 $494,550

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), the #55 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,912,971 worth of MGM, which represents approximately 0.87% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MGM is detailed in the table below:

MGM — last trade: $32.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/25/2022 Paul J. Salem Director 3,500 $31.25 $109,370 06/13/2022 Paul J. Salem Director 34,500 $28.92 $997,695 08/12/2022 IAC Inc. 283,700 $35.23 $9,994,608 08/18/2022 IAC Inc. 283,400 $35.27 $9,996,935 08/16/2022 IAC Inc. 279,800 $35.73 $9,996,840 08/22/2022 IAC Inc. 291,700 $34.28 $9,998,763 08/23/2022 IAC Inc. 51,100 $34.41 $1,758,351 08/25/2022 Janet Swartz Director 14,230 $35.05 $498,784 08/23/2022 IAC Inc. 51,100 $34.41 $1,758,351

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.