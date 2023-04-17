Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 9.44% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,386,001 worth of FDX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $230.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/03/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 280 $175.83 $49,233 04/06/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 830 $232.88 $193,289 04/12/2023 Stephen E. Gorman Director 1,080 $230.75 $249,205

And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $375,972 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:

WSC — last trade: $42.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $46.88 $234,400 02/27/2023 Erika T. Davis Director 2,950 $50.65 $149,418 02/27/2023 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $50.47 $252,325

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ZYXI Videos

 IEZ YTD Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PDM



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.