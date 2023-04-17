Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 9.44% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,386,001 worth of FDX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $230.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/03/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|280
|$175.83
|$49,233
|04/06/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|830
|$232.88
|$193,289
|04/12/2023
|Stephen E. Gorman
|Director
|1,080
|$230.75
|$249,205
And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $375,972 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:
WSC — last trade: $42.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2022
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$46.88
|$234,400
|02/27/2023
|Erika T. Davis
|Director
|2,950
|$50.65
|$149,418
|02/27/2023
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$50.47
|$252,325
