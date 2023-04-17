Markets
FDX

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXR ETF

April 17, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 9.44% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,386,001 worth of FDX, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $230.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/03/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 280 $175.83 $49,233
04/06/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 830 $232.88 $193,289
04/12/2023 Stephen E. Gorman Director 1,080 $230.75 $249,205

And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $375,972 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:

WSC — last trade: $42.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $46.88 $234,400
02/27/2023 Erika T. Davis Director 2,950 $50.65 $149,418
02/27/2023 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $50.47 $252,325

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
