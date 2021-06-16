Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 15.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), which makes up 7.31% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,503,860 worth of NYCB, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NYCB:
NYCB — last trade: $11.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/09/2021
|Ronald A. Rosenfeld
|Director
|5,000
|$10.63
|$53,168
|06/14/2021
|Lawrence J. Savarese
|Director
|17,700
|$11.71
|$207,290
|06/15/2021
|Hanif Dahya
|Director
|20,000
|$11.91
|$238,194
