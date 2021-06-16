Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 15.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), which makes up 7.31% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,503,860 worth of NYCB, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NYCB:

NYCB — last trade: $11.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/09/2021 Ronald A. Rosenfeld Director 5,000 $10.63 $53,168 06/14/2021 Lawrence J. Savarese Director 17,700 $11.71 $207,290 06/15/2021 Hanif Dahya Director 20,000 $11.91 $238,194

