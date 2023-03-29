Markets
FCNCA

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

March 29, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), which makes up 2.77% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,589,435 worth of FCNCA, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA:

FCNCA — last trade: $916.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/30/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 67 $791.98 $53,063
02/03/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 1,020 $722.51 $736,960
02/22/2023 Eugene Flood Jr. Director 20 $729.18 $14,584
03/02/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 70 $710.04 $49,703
03/07/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 235 $650.00 $152,750
03/08/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 73 $678.79 $49,552
03/09/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 165 $650.00 $107,250

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #49 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $734,045 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $58.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/28/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,500 $78.64 $117,968
11/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 281 $83.12 $23,327
11/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 213 $83.12 $17,711
11/07/2022 L. Joshua Sosland Director 368 $82.81 $30,474
03/13/2023 Timothy R. Murphy Director 3,400 $64.06 $217,797
03/13/2023 L. Joshua Sosland Director 1,000 $57.55 $57,550
03/13/2023 Kris A. Robbins Director 500 $57.12 $28,560

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 STSI Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of MRTN
 DOX Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCNCA
UMBF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.