Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), which makes up 2.77% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,589,435 worth of FCNCA, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA:
FCNCA — last trade: $916.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2022
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|67
|$791.98
|$53,063
|02/03/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|1,020
|$722.51
|$736,960
|02/22/2023
|Eugene Flood Jr.
|Director
|20
|$729.18
|$14,584
|03/02/2023
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|70
|$710.04
|$49,703
|03/07/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|235
|$650.00
|$152,750
|03/08/2023
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|73
|$678.79
|$49,552
|03/09/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|165
|$650.00
|$107,250
And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #49 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $734,045 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:
UMBF — last trade: $58.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/28/2022
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|1,500
|$78.64
|$117,968
|11/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|281
|$83.12
|$23,327
|11/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|213
|$83.12
|$17,711
|11/07/2022
|L. Joshua Sosland
|Director
|368
|$82.81
|$30,474
|03/13/2023
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|3,400
|$64.06
|$217,797
|03/13/2023
|L. Joshua Sosland
|Director
|1,000
|$57.55
|$57,550
|03/13/2023
|Kris A. Robbins
|Director
|500
|$57.12
|$28,560
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
STSI Options Chain
Institutional Holders of MRTN
DOX Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.