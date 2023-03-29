Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), which makes up 2.77% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,589,435 worth of FCNCA, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA:

FCNCA — last trade: $916.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/30/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 67 $791.98 $53,063 02/03/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 1,020 $722.51 $736,960 02/22/2023 Eugene Flood Jr. Director 20 $729.18 $14,584 03/02/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 70 $710.04 $49,703 03/07/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 235 $650.00 $152,750 03/08/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 73 $678.79 $49,552 03/09/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 165 $650.00 $107,250

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #49 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $734,045 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $58.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/28/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,500 $78.64 $117,968 11/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 281 $83.12 $23,327 11/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 213 $83.12 $17,711 11/07/2022 L. Joshua Sosland Director 368 $82.81 $30,474 03/13/2023 Timothy R. Murphy Director 3,400 $64.06 $217,797 03/13/2023 L. Joshua Sosland Director 1,000 $57.55 $57,550 03/13/2023 Kris A. Robbins Director 500 $57.12 $28,560

