Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 4.00% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,174,354 worth of SNV, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $38.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Kevin S. Blair
|President and CEO
|3,100
|$48.49
|$150,319
|04/27/2022
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$42.73
|$85,460
|05/10/2022
|Joseph J. Prochaska Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$41.38
|$41,380
And Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,320,877 worth of HBAN, which represents approximately 0.58% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN is detailed in the table below:
HBAN — last trade: $13.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2022
|Kenneth J. Phelan
|Director
|7,560
|$15.86
|$119,929
|04/26/2022
|Richard H. King
|Director
|2,178
|$13.78
|$30,000
|04/25/2022
|David L. Porteous
|Director
|3,240
|$13.54
|$43,869
|04/26/2022
|Stephen D. Steinour
|President, CEO & Chairman
|14,234
|$13.98
|$198,959
