Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 4.00% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,174,354 worth of SNV, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $38.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Kevin S. Blair President and CEO 3,100 $48.49 $150,319 04/27/2022 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $42.73 $85,460 05/10/2022 Joseph J. Prochaska Jr. Director 1,000 $41.38 $41,380

And Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), the #25 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,320,877 worth of HBAN, which represents approximately 0.58% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN is detailed in the table below:

HBAN — last trade: $13.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/08/2022 Kenneth J. Phelan Director 7,560 $15.86 $119,929 04/26/2022 Richard H. King Director 2,178 $13.78 $30,000 04/25/2022 David L. Porteous Director 3,240 $13.54 $43,869 04/26/2022 Stephen D. Steinour President, CEO & Chairman 14,234 $13.98 $198,959

