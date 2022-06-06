Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.90% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,408,613 worth of HBAN, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:
HBAN — last trade: $13.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2022
|Kenneth J. Phelan
|Director
|7,560
|$15.86
|$119,929
|04/26/2022
|Richard H. King
|Director
|2,178
|$13.78
|$30,000
|04/25/2022
|David L. Porteous
|Director
|3,240
|$13.54
|$43,869
|04/26/2022
|Stephen D. Steinour
|President, CEO & Chairman
|14,234
|$13.98
|$198,959
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), the #22 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,360,676 worth of WAL, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAL is detailed in the table below:
WAL — last trade: $80.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2022
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|5,000
|$99.68
|$498,400
|01/31/2022
|Kenneth Vecchione
|President and CEO
|5,600
|$97.88
|$548,112
|03/08/2022
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|2,000
|$77.77
|$155,540
|03/08/2022
|Robert Gary Sarver
|Executive Chairman
|25,000
|$77.14
|$1,928,600
|04/28/2022
|J. Kelly Ardrey Jr.
|Chief Accounting Officer
|3,000
|$78.67
|$236,010
|05/06/2022
|Bryan K. Segedi
|Director
|150
|$77.56
|$11,634
|05/12/2022
|J. Kelly Ardrey Jr.
|Chief Accounting Officer
|2,000
|$73.57
|$147,140
