Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 4.19% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,063,407 worth of ONB, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:
ONB — last trade: $15.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2022
|Michael L. Scudder
|Executive Chairman
|8,170
|$15.30
|$125,020
|05/02/2022
|Brendon B. Falconer
|CFO
|3,000
|$15.24
|$45,720
|05/02/2022
|Mark G. Sander
|President and COO
|7,000
|$15.31
|$107,166
And First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), the #20 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,581,320 worth of FCNCA, which represents approximately 0.90% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA is detailed in the table below:
FCNCA — last trade: $644.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2022
|Robert R. Hoppe
|Director
|20
|$785.43
|$15,709
|01/27/2022
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|129
|$770.24
|$99,361
|01/27/2022
|Robert R. Hoppe
|Director
|20
|$785.43
|$15,709
|01/27/2022
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|129
|$770.24
|$99,361
|01/31/2022
|Jeffery L. Ward
|Chief Strategy Officer
|172
|$749.66
|$128,942
|02/24/2022
|West Ludwig
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|150
|$725.86
|$108,879
|04/29/2022
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|300
|$658.96
|$197,688
|05/02/2022
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|671
|$630.00
|$422,730
|05/05/2022
|Robert T. Newcomb
|Director
|750
|$669.55
|$502,160
