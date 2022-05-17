Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 4.19% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,063,407 worth of ONB, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $15.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/29/2022 Michael L. Scudder Executive Chairman 8,170 $15.30 $125,020
05/02/2022 Brendon B. Falconer CFO 3,000 $15.24 $45,720
05/02/2022 Mark G. Sander President and COO 7,000 $15.31 $107,166

And First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), the #20 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,581,320 worth of FCNCA, which represents approximately 0.90% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA is detailed in the table below:

FCNCA — last trade: $644.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/27/2022 Robert R. Hoppe Director 20 $785.43 $15,709
01/27/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 129 $770.24 $99,361
01/27/2022 Robert R. Hoppe Director 20 $785.43 $15,709
01/27/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 129 $770.24 $99,361
01/31/2022 Jeffery L. Ward Chief Strategy Officer 172 $749.66 $128,942
02/24/2022 West Ludwig Chief Human Resources Officer 150 $725.86 $108,879
04/29/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 300 $658.96 $197,688
05/02/2022 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 671 $630.00 $422,730
05/05/2022 Robert T. Newcomb Director 750 $669.55 $502,160

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

