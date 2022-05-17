Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 4.19% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,063,407 worth of ONB, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $15.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2022 Michael L. Scudder Executive Chairman 8,170 $15.30 $125,020 05/02/2022 Brendon B. Falconer CFO 3,000 $15.24 $45,720 05/02/2022 Mark G. Sander President and COO 7,000 $15.31 $107,166

And First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), the #20 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,581,320 worth of FCNCA, which represents approximately 0.90% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA is detailed in the table below:

FCNCA — last trade: $644.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2022 Robert R. Hoppe Director 20 $785.43 $15,709 01/27/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 129 $770.24 $99,361 01/27/2022 Robert R. Hoppe Director 20 $785.43 $15,709 01/27/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 129 $770.24 $99,361 01/31/2022 Jeffery L. Ward Chief Strategy Officer 172 $749.66 $128,942 02/24/2022 West Ludwig Chief Human Resources Officer 150 $725.86 $108,879 04/29/2022 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 300 $658.96 $197,688 05/02/2022 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 671 $630.00 $422,730 05/05/2022 Robert T. Newcomb Director 750 $669.55 $502,160

