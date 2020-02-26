Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXN ETF

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 0.27% of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,504 worth of OXY, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:

OXY — last trade: $36.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700 11/08/2019 William R. Klesse Director 12,000 $39.31 $471,720 11/19/2019 William R. Klesse Director 6,000 $38.09 $228,540 11/26/2019 Bob Shearer Director 5,000 $38.96 $194,800 12/06/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $38.82 $388,200

