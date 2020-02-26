Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXN ETF

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 0.27% of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,504 worth of OXY, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:
OXY — last trade: $36.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/27/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$45.54
|$227,700
|11/08/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|12,000
|$39.31
|$471,720
|11/19/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|6,000
|$38.09
|$228,540
|11/26/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|5,000
|$38.96
|$194,800
|12/06/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$38.82
|$388,200
