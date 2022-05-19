Insiders Buy the Holdings of FTXN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (Symbol: FTXN) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), which makes up 0.26% of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (Symbol: FTXN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,265,285 worth of TELL, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TELL:

TELL — last trade: $4.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/13/2022 Claire Harvey Director 16,000 $3.19 $51,072 12/20/2021 Jonathan S. Gross Director 100,000 $2.83 $282,840

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.