Insiders Buy the Holdings of FPX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 3.02% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,264,882 worth of KDP, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $39.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 6,355 $37.72 $239,711 05/02/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 10,000 $36.41 $364,150 05/03/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 65,611 $37.51 $2,461,088 05/17/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,500 $35.60 $195,794 06/29/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $35.75 $463,999 07/05/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $35.96 $466,725 07/11/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.17 $469,450 07/18/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.36 $471,916 07/25/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.72 $476,589 08/01/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $38.93 $505,272 08/15/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $39.85 $517,213

And Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), the #46 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,724,218 worth of ACT, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACT is detailed in the table below:

ACT — last trade: $26.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2022 Brian Gould EVP & Chief Operations Officer 5,000 $19.93 $99,655 05/10/2022 Michael A. Bless Director 5,000 $22.04 $110,180

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.