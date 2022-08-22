Markets
KDP

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FPX ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 3.02% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,264,882 worth of KDP, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $39.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/25/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 6,355 $37.72 $239,711
05/02/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 10,000 $36.41 $364,150
05/03/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 65,611 $37.51 $2,461,088
05/17/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,500 $35.60 $195,794
06/29/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $35.75 $463,999
07/05/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $35.96 $466,725
07/11/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.17 $469,450
07/18/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.36 $471,916
07/25/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.72 $476,589
08/01/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $38.93 $505,272
08/15/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $39.85 $517,213

And Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), the #46 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,724,218 worth of ACT, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACT is detailed in the table below:

ACT — last trade: $26.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/08/2022 Brian Gould EVP & Chief Operations Officer 5,000 $19.93 $99,655
05/10/2022 Michael A. Bless Director 5,000 $22.04 $110,180

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KDP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular