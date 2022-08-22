Insiders Buy the Holdings of FPX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 3.02% of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,264,882 worth of KDP, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $39.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2022
|Justin Whitmore
|Chief Strategy Officer
|6,355
|$37.72
|$239,711
|05/02/2022
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|10,000
|$36.41
|$364,150
|05/03/2022
|Justin Whitmore
|Chief Strategy Officer
|65,611
|$37.51
|$2,461,088
|05/17/2022
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|5,500
|$35.60
|$195,794
|06/29/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$35.75
|$463,999
|07/05/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$35.96
|$466,725
|07/11/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$36.17
|$469,450
|07/18/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$36.36
|$471,916
|07/25/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$36.72
|$476,589
|08/01/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$38.93
|$505,272
|08/15/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$39.85
|$517,213
And Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), the #46 largest holding among components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,724,218 worth of ACT, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACT is detailed in the table below:
ACT — last trade: $26.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/08/2022
|Brian Gould
|EVP & Chief Operations Officer
|5,000
|$19.93
|$99,655
|05/10/2022
|Michael A. Bless
|Director
|5,000
|$22.04
|$110,180
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.