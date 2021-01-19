Insiders Buy the Holdings of FOVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), which makes up 4.02% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,122,691 worth of OLN, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OLN:
OLN — last trade: $26.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2020
|C. Robert Bunch
|Director
|20,000
|$10.98
|$219,580
|08/10/2020
|James A. Varilek
|EVP & COO
|5,000
|$11.05
|$55,274
|08/13/2020
|Scott Mcdougald Sutton
|Director
|20,000
|$11.31
|$226,251
|08/20/2020
|Scott Mcdougald Sutton
|Director
|10,000
|$10.00
|$100,000
And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #15 largest holding among components of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $732,525 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 2.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:
AMG — last trade: $110.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/01/2020
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$67.90
|$339,500
|09/03/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|1,000
|$71.99
|$71,990
|09/04/2020
|Reuben Jeffery III
|Director
|5,000
|$70.16
|$350,800
|09/09/2020
|Tracy A. Atkinson
|Director
|1,469
|$68.46
|$100,568
|09/15/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|1,000
|$65.25
|$65,250
