Insiders Buy the Holdings of FOVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), which makes up 4.02% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,122,691 worth of OLN, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OLN:

OLN — last trade: $26.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2020 C. Robert Bunch Director 20,000 $10.98 $219,580 08/10/2020 James A. Varilek EVP & COO 5,000 $11.05 $55,274 08/13/2020 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 20,000 $11.31 $226,251 08/20/2020 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 10,000 $10.00 $100,000

And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #15 largest holding among components of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $732,525 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 2.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:

AMG — last trade: $110.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/01/2020 Jay C. Horgen President and CEO 5,000 $67.90 $339,500 09/03/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 1,000 $71.99 $71,990 09/04/2020 Reuben Jeffery III Director 5,000 $70.16 $350,800 09/09/2020 Tracy A. Atkinson Director 1,469 $68.46 $100,568 09/15/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 1,000 $65.25 $65,250

