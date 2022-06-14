Insiders Buy the Holdings of FOVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 2.25% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $588,464 worth of SNV, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $36.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Kevin S. Blair President and CEO 3,100 $48.49 $150,319 04/27/2022 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $42.73 $85,460 05/10/2022 Joseph J. Prochaska Jr. Director 1,000 $41.38 $41,380

