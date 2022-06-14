Insiders Buy the Holdings of FOVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 2.25% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $588,464 worth of SNV, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $36.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Kevin S. Blair
|President and CEO
|3,100
|$48.49
|$150,319
|04/27/2022
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$42.73
|$85,460
|05/10/2022
|Joseph J. Prochaska Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$41.38
|$41,380
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.