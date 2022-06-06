Insiders Buy the Holdings of FOVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 15.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), which makes up 2.48% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $687,117 worth of WTFC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC:

WTFC — last trade: $89.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/08/2021 Alex E. Washington III Director 4,500 $89.61 $403,245 04/26/2022 H. Patrick Hackett Jr. Director 5,000 $91.23 $456,150

