Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $400,932 worth of CABO, making it the #191 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CABO:
CABO — last trade: $1304.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Wallace R. Weitz
|Director
|500
|$1440.00
|$720,000
|05/25/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|50
|$1257.97
|$62,898
|06/01/2022
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Director
|5,000
|$1291.17
|$6,455,850
And IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA), the #198 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $406,036 worth of IAA, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IAA is detailed in the table below:
IAA — last trade: $33.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|110,000
|$35.76
|$3,933,700
|02/18/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|142,100
|$35.56
|$5,053,381
|03/01/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|4,000
|$35.95
|$143,800
|02/23/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|47,000
|$34.75
|$1,633,140
|03/07/2022
|John W. Kett
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$32.28
|$161,402
|03/07/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|44,000
|$34.09
|$1,499,800
|03/08/2022
|Peter Kamin
|Director
|3,000
|$31.93
|$95,790
