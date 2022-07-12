Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $400,932 worth of CABO, making it the #191 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CABO:

CABO — last trade: $1304.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2022 Wallace R. Weitz Director 500 $1440.00 $720,000
05/25/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 50 $1257.97 $62,898
06/01/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Director 5,000 $1291.17 $6,455,850

And IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA), the #198 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $406,036 worth of IAA, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IAA is detailed in the table below:

IAA — last trade: $33.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2022 Peter Kamin Director 110,000 $35.76 $3,933,700
02/18/2022 Peter Kamin Director 142,100 $35.56 $5,053,381
03/01/2022 Peter Kamin Director 4,000 $35.95 $143,800
02/23/2022 Peter Kamin Director 47,000 $34.75 $1,633,140
03/07/2022 John W. Kett Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $32.28 $161,402
03/07/2022 Peter Kamin Director 44,000 $34.09 $1,499,800
03/08/2022 Peter Kamin Director 3,000 $31.93 $95,790

