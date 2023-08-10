News & Insights

Markets
ZION

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

August 10, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which makes up 0.41% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,354,684 worth of ZION, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZION:

ZION — last trade: $37.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Scott J. McLean President 37,000 $27.44 $1,015,280
05/01/2023 Paul E. Burdiss Executive Vice President 20,000 $27.42 $548,435
05/04/2023 Rebecca K. Robinson Executive Vice President 10,000 $20.38 $203,780
05/04/2023 Claire A. Huang Director 24,000 $20.01 $480,282

And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #73 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,756,442 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:

FIBK — last trade: $28.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Kirk D. Jensen General Counsel 1,000 $25.57 $25,570
05/01/2023 Marcy D. Mutch Exec. Vice Pres. & CFO 5,000 $25.59 $127,950
06/14/2023 Kevin P. Riley President & CEO 13,150 $26.06 $342,718

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Technology Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QQXT
 KZIA Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZION
FIBK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.