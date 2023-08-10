Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which makes up 0.41% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,354,684 worth of ZION, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZION:
ZION — last trade: $37.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Scott J. McLean
|President
|37,000
|$27.44
|$1,015,280
|05/01/2023
|Paul E. Burdiss
|Executive Vice President
|20,000
|$27.42
|$548,435
|05/04/2023
|Rebecca K. Robinson
|Executive Vice President
|10,000
|$20.38
|$203,780
|05/04/2023
|Claire A. Huang
|Director
|24,000
|$20.01
|$480,282
And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #73 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,756,442 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:
FIBK — last trade: $28.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Kirk D. Jensen
|General Counsel
|1,000
|$25.57
|$25,570
|05/01/2023
|Marcy D. Mutch
|Exec. Vice Pres. & CFO
|5,000
|$25.59
|$127,950
|06/14/2023
|Kevin P. Riley
|President & CEO
|13,150
|$26.06
|$342,718
