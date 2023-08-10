Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which makes up 0.41% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,354,684 worth of ZION, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZION:

ZION — last trade: $37.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2023 Scott J. McLean President 37,000 $27.44 $1,015,280 05/01/2023 Paul E. Burdiss Executive Vice President 20,000 $27.42 $548,435 05/04/2023 Rebecca K. Robinson Executive Vice President 10,000 $20.38 $203,780 05/04/2023 Claire A. Huang Director 24,000 $20.01 $480,282

And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #73 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,756,442 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:

FIBK — last trade: $28.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2023 Kirk D. Jensen General Counsel 1,000 $25.57 $25,570 05/01/2023 Marcy D. Mutch Exec. Vice Pres. & CFO 5,000 $25.59 $127,950 06/14/2023 Kevin P. Riley President & CEO 13,150 $26.06 $342,718

