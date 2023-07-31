News & Insights

Markets
AAP

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

July 31, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,130,576 worth of AAP, making it the #146 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAP:

AAP — last trade: $73.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Jeffrey J. Jones II Director 1,525 $65.94 $100,558
06/07/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 7,635 $65.51 $500,160
06/07/2023 John Francis Ferraro Director 1,525 $65.56 $99,979
06/07/2023 Carla Jean Bailo Director 500 $65.90 $32,950
06/12/2023 Douglas A. Pertz Director 6,145 $65.44 $402,145
06/09/2023 Joan M. Hilson Director 388 $64.26 $24,933

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), the #314 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,601,702 worth of MTDR, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR is detailed in the table below:

MTDR — last trade: $53.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/08/2023 William M. Byerley Director 125 $55.30 $6,912
03/14/2023 Reynald Baribault Director 300 $49.15 $14,745
03/13/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $48.77 $97,540
03/15/2023 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 500 $45.78 $22,890
03/15/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $44.75 $89,500
03/15/2023 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $44.80 $22,400
03/16/2023 Billy E. Goodwin President-Operations 1,000 $44.52 $44,520
03/16/2023 Timothy E. Parker Director 4,500 $43.52 $195,840
05/04/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $42.40 $84,800
05/23/2023 Monika U. Ehrman Director 225 $48.05 $10,811
06/01/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 652 $44.40 $28,949

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding REIT
 Funds Holding AGGE
 DDIV Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
MTDR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.