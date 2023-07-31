Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,130,576 worth of AAP, making it the #146 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAP:

AAP — last trade: $73.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2023 Jeffrey J. Jones II Director 1,525 $65.94 $100,558 06/07/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 7,635 $65.51 $500,160 06/07/2023 John Francis Ferraro Director 1,525 $65.56 $99,979 06/07/2023 Carla Jean Bailo Director 500 $65.90 $32,950 06/12/2023 Douglas A. Pertz Director 6,145 $65.44 $402,145 06/09/2023 Joan M. Hilson Director 388 $64.26 $24,933

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), the #314 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,601,702 worth of MTDR, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR is detailed in the table below:

MTDR — last trade: $53.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2023 William M. Byerley Director 125 $55.30 $6,912 03/14/2023 Reynald Baribault Director 300 $49.15 $14,745 03/13/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $48.77 $97,540 03/15/2023 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 500 $45.78 $22,890 03/15/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $44.75 $89,500 03/15/2023 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $44.80 $22,400 03/16/2023 Billy E. Goodwin President-Operations 1,000 $44.52 $44,520 03/16/2023 Timothy E. Parker Director 4,500 $43.52 $195,840 05/04/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $42.40 $84,800 05/23/2023 Monika U. Ehrman Director 225 $48.05 $10,811 06/01/2023 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 652 $44.40 $28,949

