Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,130,576 worth of AAP, making it the #146 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAP:
AAP — last trade: $73.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2023
|Jeffrey J. Jones II
|Director
|1,525
|$65.94
|$100,558
|06/07/2023
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|Director
|7,635
|$65.51
|$500,160
|06/07/2023
|John Francis Ferraro
|Director
|1,525
|$65.56
|$99,979
|06/07/2023
|Carla Jean Bailo
|Director
|500
|$65.90
|$32,950
|06/12/2023
|Douglas A. Pertz
|Director
|6,145
|$65.44
|$402,145
|06/09/2023
|Joan M. Hilson
|Director
|388
|$64.26
|$24,933
And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), the #314 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,601,702 worth of MTDR, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR is detailed in the table below:
MTDR — last trade: $53.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/08/2023
|William M. Byerley
|Director
|125
|$55.30
|$6,912
|03/14/2023
|Reynald Baribault
|Director
|300
|$49.15
|$14,745
|03/13/2023
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,000
|$48.77
|$97,540
|03/15/2023
|William Thomas Elsener
|EVP, Reservoir Engineering
|500
|$45.78
|$22,890
|03/15/2023
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,000
|$44.75
|$89,500
|03/15/2023
|Robert Gaines Baty
|Director
|500
|$44.80
|$22,400
|03/16/2023
|Billy E. Goodwin
|President-Operations
|1,000
|$44.52
|$44,520
|03/16/2023
|Timothy E. Parker
|Director
|4,500
|$43.52
|$195,840
|05/04/2023
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|2,000
|$42.40
|$84,800
|05/23/2023
|Monika U. Ehrman
|Director
|225
|$48.05
|$10,811
|06/01/2023
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|652
|$44.40
|$28,949
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding REIT
Funds Holding AGGE
DDIV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.