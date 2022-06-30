Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.46% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,145,674 worth of CHK, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:
CHK — last trade: $87.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2022
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|2,450
|$84.41
|$206,807
|06/23/2022
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|1,700
|$75.19
|$127,820
|06/24/2022
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|President and CEO
|3,000
|$82.04
|$246,126
|06/27/2022
|Michael Wichterich
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$83.16
|$415,800
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), the #152 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,415,006 worth of HAS, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HAS is detailed in the table below:
HAS — last trade: $83.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2022
|Christian P. Cocks
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,102
|$89.59
|$905,046
|04/25/2022
|Michael Raymond Burns
|Director
|2,500
|$87.70
|$219,256
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows