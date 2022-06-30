Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), which makes up 0.46% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,145,674 worth of CHK, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHK:

CHK — last trade: $87.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/16/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 2,450 $84.41 $206,807
06/23/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 1,700 $75.19 $127,820
06/24/2022 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 3,000 $82.04 $246,126
06/27/2022 Michael Wichterich Executive Chairman 5,000 $83.16 $415,800

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), the #152 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,415,006 worth of HAS, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HAS is detailed in the table below:

HAS — last trade: $83.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/21/2022 Christian P. Cocks Chief Executive Officer 10,102 $89.59 $905,046
04/25/2022 Michael Raymond Burns Director 2,500 $87.70 $219,256

