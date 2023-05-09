Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 0.63% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,508,170 worth of X, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:
X — last trade: $21.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2023
|Andrea J. Ayers
|Director
|1,000
|$31.45
|$31,454
|05/03/2023
|Alicia J. Davis
|Director
|1,000
|$22.64
|$22,645
And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #58 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,427,337 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:
UMBF — last trade: $55.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2022
|L. Joshua Sosland
|Director
|368
|$82.81
|$30,474
|03/13/2023
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|3,400
|$64.06
|$217,797
|03/13/2023
|L. Joshua Sosland
|Director
|1,000
|$57.55
|$57,550
|03/13/2023
|Kris A. Robbins
|Director
|500
|$57.12
|$28,560
|05/01/2023
|Lansford E. Gordon
|Director
|1,700
|$61.13
|$103,921
|05/04/2023
|Janine Davidson
|Director
|500
|$53.56
|$26,780
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.