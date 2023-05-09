News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FNK ETF

May 09, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 0.63% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,508,170 worth of X, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:

X — last trade: $21.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2023 Andrea J. Ayers Director 1,000 $31.45 $31,454
05/03/2023 Alicia J. Davis Director 1,000 $22.64 $22,645

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #58 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,427,337 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $55.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2022 L. Joshua Sosland Director 368 $82.81 $30,474
03/13/2023 Timothy R. Murphy Director 3,400 $64.06 $217,797
03/13/2023 L. Joshua Sosland Director 1,000 $57.55 $57,550
03/13/2023 Kris A. Robbins Director 500 $57.12 $28,560
05/01/2023 Lansford E. Gordon Director 1,700 $61.13 $103,921
05/04/2023 Janine Davidson Director 500 $53.56 $26,780

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

