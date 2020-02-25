Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FMK ETF

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 6.11% of the First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FMK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,591,204 worth of TSLA, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:

TSLA — last trade: $833.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/14/2020 Elon Musk CEO 13,037 $767.00 $9,999,379
02/14/2020 Lawrence Joseph Ellison Director 1,250 $767.00 $958,750

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FMK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $666,064 worth of CI, which represents approximately 2.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CI is detailed in the table below:

CI — last trade: $200.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/09/2019 David Cordani President & CEO 32,509 $155.17 $5,044,422
12/03/2019 Eric J. Foss Director 10,200 $195.41 $1,993,165

