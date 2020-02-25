Insiders Buy the Holdings of FMK ETF

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 6.11% of the First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FMK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,591,204 worth of TSLA, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:
TSLA — last trade: $833.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/14/2020
|Elon Musk
|CEO
|13,037
|$767.00
|$9,999,379
|02/14/2020
|Lawrence Joseph Ellison
|Director
|1,250
|$767.00
|$958,750
And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FMK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $666,064 worth of CI, which represents approximately 2.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CI is detailed in the table below:
CI — last trade: $200.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/09/2019
|David Cordani
|President & CEO
|32,509
|$155.17
|$5,044,422
|12/03/2019
|Eric J. Foss
|Director
|10,200
|$195.41
|$1,993,165
