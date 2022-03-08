Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (FDM) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NCBS), which makes up 1.05% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (FDM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,779,731 worth of NCBS, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCBS:
NCBS — last trade: $94.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2021
|Hubert Phillip Moore Jr.
|CFO
|3,000
|$71.17
|$213,496
|12/03/2021
|Hector Colon
|Director
|675
|$74.00
|$49,950
|12/14/2021
|Oliver Pierce Smith
|Director
|1,290
|$77.43
|$99,882
And Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI), the #10 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (FDM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,618,951 worth of LBAI, which represents approximately 0.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LBAI is detailed in the table below:
LBAI — last trade: $16.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/08/2021
|Brian Gragnolati
|Director
|2,000
|$16.46
|$32,921
|09/13/2021
|Brian Gragnolati
|Director
|2,000
|$16.63
|$33,262
|09/16/2021
|Brian Gragnolati
|Director
|2,000
|$16.55
|$33,109
|09/17/2021
|Paul Ho-sing-loy
|EVP Chief Information Officer
|3,000
|$16.50
|$49,506
|09/20/2021
|Brian Gragnolati
|Director
|2,000
|$16.05
|$32,095
|09/22/2021
|Brian Gragnolati
|Director
|2,000
|$16.45
|$32,898
|11/03/2021
|James E. Hanson II
|Director
|1,025
|$18.96
|$19,434
|02/03/2022
|Brian Gragnolati
|Director
|1,000
|$18.74
|$18,740
