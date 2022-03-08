Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDM ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (FDM) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NCBS), which makes up 1.05% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (FDM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,779,731 worth of NCBS, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCBS:

NCBS — last trade: $94.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/30/2021 Hubert Phillip Moore Jr. CFO 3,000 $71.17 $213,496
12/03/2021 Hector Colon Director 675 $74.00 $49,950
12/14/2021 Oliver Pierce Smith Director 1,290 $77.43 $99,882

And Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI), the #10 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (FDM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,618,951 worth of LBAI, which represents approximately 0.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LBAI is detailed in the table below:

LBAI — last trade: $16.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/08/2021 Brian Gragnolati Director 2,000 $16.46 $32,921
09/13/2021 Brian Gragnolati Director 2,000 $16.63 $33,262
09/16/2021 Brian Gragnolati Director 2,000 $16.55 $33,109
09/17/2021 Paul Ho-sing-loy EVP Chief Information Officer 3,000 $16.50 $49,506
09/20/2021 Brian Gragnolati Director 2,000 $16.05 $32,095
09/22/2021 Brian Gragnolati Director 2,000 $16.45 $32,898
11/03/2021 James E. Hanson II Director 1,025 $18.96 $19,434
02/03/2022 Brian Gragnolati Director 1,000 $18.74 $18,740

