Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 9.37% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $158,112,993 worth of T, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:
T — last trade: $25.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/19/2021
|John T. Stankey
|CEO & President
|34,614
|$28.81
|$997,227
|05/20/2021
|Pascal Desroches
|Sr. Exec VP and CFO
|19,976
|$29.52
|$589,629
|05/18/2021
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|100,000
|$29.80
|$2,980,270
