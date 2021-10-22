Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 9.37% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $158,112,993 worth of T, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:

T — last trade: $25.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/19/2021 John T. Stankey CEO & President 34,614 $28.81 $997,227 05/20/2021 Pascal Desroches Sr. Exec VP and CFO 19,976 $29.52 $589,629 05/18/2021 Stephen J. Luczo Director 100,000 $29.80 $2,980,270

