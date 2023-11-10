Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 5.59% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $214,818,419 worth of MO, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:

MO — last trade: $40.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Robert Matthews Davis Director 1,200 $40.50 $48,599 11/06/2023 Ian L.T. Clarke Director 1,100 $40.57 $44,625

And Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), the #43 largest holding among components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,390,633 worth of COLB, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COLB is detailed in the table below:

COLB — last trade: $20.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2023 Craig D. Eerkes Director 2,381 $21.01 $50,025 06/30/2023 Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi General Counsel, Corporate Sec 854 $18.25 $15,586 06/30/2023 Aaron James Deer Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc 854 $18.25 $15,586

