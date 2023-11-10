Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 5.59% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $214,818,419 worth of MO, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:
MO — last trade: $40.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Robert Matthews Davis
|Director
|1,200
|$40.50
|$48,599
|11/06/2023
|Ian L.T. Clarke
|Director
|1,100
|$40.57
|$44,625
And Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), the #43 largest holding among components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,390,633 worth of COLB, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COLB is detailed in the table below:
COLB — last trade: $20.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2023
|Craig D. Eerkes
|Director
|2,381
|$21.01
|$50,025
|06/30/2023
|Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi
|General Counsel, Corporate Sec
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
|06/30/2023
|Aaron James Deer
|Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
