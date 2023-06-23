Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,884,421 worth of FITB, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:
FITB — last trade: $25.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Gary R. Heminger
|Director
|47,500
|$26.82
|$1,274,092
|05/03/2023
|Evan Bayh
|Director
|5,000
|$24.82
|$124,100
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,919,222 worth of AAP, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAP is detailed in the table below:
AAP — last trade: $67.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2023
|Jeffrey J. Jones II
|Director
|1,525
|$65.94
|$100,558
|06/07/2023
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|Director
|7,635
|$65.51
|$500,160
|06/07/2023
|John Francis Ferraro
|Director
|1,525
|$65.56
|$99,979
|06/07/2023
|Carla Jean Bailo
|Director
|500
|$65.90
|$32,950
|06/12/2023
|Douglas A. Pertz
|Director
|6,145
|$65.44
|$402,145
|06/09/2023
|Joan M. Hilson
|Director
|388
|$64.26
|$24,933
