Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,884,421 worth of FITB, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:

FITB — last trade: $25.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Gary R. Heminger Director 47,500 $26.82 $1,274,092 05/03/2023 Evan Bayh Director 5,000 $24.82 $124,100

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,919,222 worth of AAP, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAP is detailed in the table below:

AAP — last trade: $67.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2023 Jeffrey J. Jones II Director 1,525 $65.94 $100,558 06/07/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 7,635 $65.51 $500,160 06/07/2023 John Francis Ferraro Director 1,525 $65.56 $99,979 06/07/2023 Carla Jean Bailo Director 500 $65.90 $32,950 06/12/2023 Douglas A. Pertz Director 6,145 $65.44 $402,145 06/09/2023 Joan M. Hilson Director 388 $64.26 $24,933

