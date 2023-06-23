News & Insights

Markets
FDL

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FDL ETF

June 23, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.69% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,884,421 worth of FITB, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:

FITB — last trade: $25.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 Gary R. Heminger Director 47,500 $26.82 $1,274,092
05/03/2023 Evan Bayh Director 5,000 $24.82 $124,100

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (Symbol: FDL), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,919,222 worth of AAP, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAP is detailed in the table below:

AAP — last trade: $67.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Jeffrey J. Jones II Director 1,525 $65.94 $100,558
06/07/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 7,635 $65.51 $500,160
06/07/2023 John Francis Ferraro Director 1,525 $65.56 $99,979
06/07/2023 Carla Jean Bailo Director 500 $65.90 $32,950
06/12/2023 Douglas A. Pertz Director 6,145 $65.44 $402,145
06/09/2023 Joan M. Hilson Director 388 $64.26 $24,933

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds
 SCHO Historical Stock Prices
 TILE Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDL
FITB
AAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.