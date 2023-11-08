Insiders Buy the Holdings of FCTR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $316,442 worth of MTCH, making it the #132 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:
MTCH — last trade: $29.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/31/2023
|Bernard Jin Kim
|Chief Executive Officer
|31,439
|$34.44
|$1,082,671
|11/02/2023
|Glenn Schiffman
|Director
|4,000
|$29.11
|$116,420
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CPTS Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPKB
GTN shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.