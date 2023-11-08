Insiders Buy the Holdings of FCTR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $316,442 worth of MTCH, making it the #132 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:

MTCH — last trade: $29.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/31/2023 Bernard Jin Kim Chief Executive Officer 31,439 $34.44 $1,082,671 11/02/2023 Glenn Schiffman Director 4,000 $29.11 $116,420

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CPTS Options Chain

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPKB

 GTN shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.