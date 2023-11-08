News & Insights

Markets
MTCH

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FCTR ETF

November 08, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $316,442 worth of MTCH, making it the #132 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:

MTCH — last trade: $29.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/31/2023 Bernard Jin Kim Chief Executive Officer 31,439 $34.44 $1,082,671
11/02/2023 Glenn Schiffman Director 4,000 $29.11 $116,420

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CPTS Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SPKB
 GTN shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.