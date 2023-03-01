Insiders Buy the Holdings of FCTR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.52% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,608,402 worth of FDX, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $203.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/26/2022 R. Brad Martin Director 1,500 $143.41 $215,120 01/03/2023 Amy B. Lane Director 280 $175.83 $49,233

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), the #7 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,321,859 worth of ALGN, which represents approximately 1.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALGN is detailed in the table below:

ALGN — last trade: $309.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/02/2022 Joseph M. Hogan President and CEO 10,600 $188.58 $1,998,987 11/02/2022 Anne Myong Director 1,500 $190.26 $285,385 11/02/2022 Warren S. Thaler Director 1,050 $191.21 $200,770 02/08/2023 John Morici EVP & Chief Financial Officer 587 $341.84 $200,660 02/08/2023 Joseph M. Hogan President and CEO 2,928 $341.50 $999,912

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding LINE

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GDX

 HNST Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.