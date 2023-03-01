Insiders Buy the Holdings of FCTR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.52% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,608,402 worth of FDX, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $203.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/26/2022
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|1,500
|$143.41
|$215,120
|01/03/2023
|Amy B. Lane
|Director
|280
|$175.83
|$49,233
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), the #7 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,321,859 worth of ALGN, which represents approximately 1.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALGN is detailed in the table below:
ALGN — last trade: $309.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/02/2022
|Joseph M. Hogan
|President and CEO
|10,600
|$188.58
|$1,998,987
|11/02/2022
|Anne Myong
|Director
|1,500
|$190.26
|$285,385
|11/02/2022
|Warren S. Thaler
|Director
|1,050
|$191.21
|$200,770
|02/08/2023
|John Morici
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|587
|$341.84
|$200,660
|02/08/2023
|Joseph M. Hogan
|President and CEO
|2,928
|$341.50
|$999,912
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding LINE
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GDX
HNST Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.