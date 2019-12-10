Insiders Buy the Holdings of FAB ETF

Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), which makes up 0.06% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $55,597 worth of RE, making it the #517 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RE:

RE — last trade: $271.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2019 Meryl D. Hartzband Director 500 $242.31 $121,155 08/01/2019 John A. Graf Director 1,020 $244.35 $249,234

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.