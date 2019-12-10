Insiders Buy the Holdings of FAB ETF

Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), which makes up 0.06% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $55,597 worth of RE, making it the #517 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RE:
RE — last trade: $271.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Meryl D. Hartzband
|Director
|500
|$242.31
|$121,155
|08/01/2019
|John A. Graf
|Director
|1,020
|$244.35
|$249,234
