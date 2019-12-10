Markets
RE

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FAB ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), which makes up 0.06% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $55,597 worth of RE, making it the #517 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RE:

RE — last trade: $271.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Meryl D. Hartzband Director 500 $242.31 $121,155
08/01/2019 John A. Graf Director 1,020 $244.35 $249,234

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular