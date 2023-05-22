Insiders Buy the Holdings of FAB ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 0.20% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $344,509 worth of DLTR, making it the #167 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:
DLTR — last trade: $160.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2023
|Richard W. Dreiling
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,100
|$142.00
|$1,008,200
|03/27/2023
|Jeffrey A. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,790
|$139.06
|$248,917
And Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), the #185 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $298,874 worth of AIRC, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC is detailed in the table below:
AIRC — last trade: $35.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/22/2023
|Devin Ignatius Murphy
|Director
|2,500
|$34.00
|$85,000
|03/17/2023
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|1,000
|$34.48
|$34,480
