Insiders Buy the Holdings of FAB ETF

May 22, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 0.20% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $344,509 worth of DLTR, making it the #167 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:

DLTR — last trade: $160.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2023 Richard W. Dreiling Chief Executive Officer 7,100 $142.00 $1,008,200
03/27/2023 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,790 $139.06 $248,917

And Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), the #185 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $298,874 worth of AIRC, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC is detailed in the table below:

AIRC — last trade: $35.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/22/2023 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,500 $34.00 $85,000
03/17/2023 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $34.48 $34,480



