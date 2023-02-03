Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,117,334 worth of CHTR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHTR:

CHTR — last trade: $412.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/01/2022 Eric Louis Zinterhofer Director 27,202 $374.04 $10,174,605 01/31/2023 Steven A. Miron Director 2,500 $384.35 $960,875

