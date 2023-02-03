Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,117,334 worth of CHTR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHTR:
CHTR — last trade: $412.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/01/2022
|Eric Louis Zinterhofer
|Director
|27,202
|$374.04
|$10,174,605
|01/31/2023
|Steven A. Miron
|Director
|2,500
|$384.35
|$960,875
