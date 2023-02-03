Markets
EWCO

Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF

February 03, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,117,334 worth of CHTR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHTR:

CHTR — last trade: $412.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/01/2022 Eric Louis Zinterhofer Director 27,202 $374.04 $10,174,605
01/31/2023 Steven A. Miron Director 2,500 $384.35 $960,875

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Baxter International MACD
 TERN market cap history
 Institutional Holders of SDPI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EWCO
CHTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.