Insiders Buy the Holdings of EVX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Environmental Services ETF (EVX) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), which makes up 3.00% of the Environmental Services ETF (EVX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,093,989 worth of DAR, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAR:
DAR — last trade: $63.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2023
|Larry Barden
|Director
|5,000
|$64.49
|$322,450
|03/16/2023
|Charles L. Adair
|Director
|500
|$54.15
|$27,075
|03/15/2023
|Patrick McNutt
|EVP Chief Admin Officer
|900
|$54.07
|$48,663
|05/11/2023
|Larry Barden
|3,000
|$63.74
|$191,220
