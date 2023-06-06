News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of EVX ETF

June 06, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Environmental Services ETF (EVX) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), which makes up 3.00% of the Environmental Services ETF (EVX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,093,989 worth of DAR, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAR:

DAR — last trade: $63.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2023 Larry Barden Director 5,000 $64.49 $322,450
03/16/2023 Charles L. Adair Director 500 $54.15 $27,075
03/15/2023 Patrick McNutt EVP Chief Admin Officer 900 $54.07 $48,663
05/11/2023 Larry Barden 3,000 $63.74 $191,220

