Insiders Buy the Holdings of EMLP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 2.18% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,362,460 worth of ET, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $10.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2021 Ray W. Washburne Director 200,000 $9.53 $1,905,300 05/19/2021 Bradford D. Whitehurst CFO 5,000 $10.14 $50,681

