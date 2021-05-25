Insiders Buy the Holdings of EMLP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 2.18% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,362,460 worth of ET, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:
ET — last trade: $10.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2021
|Ray W. Washburne
|Director
|200,000
|$9.53
|$1,905,300
|05/19/2021
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|CFO
|5,000
|$10.14
|$50,681
