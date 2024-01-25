Insiders Buy the Holdings of EMLP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 8.37% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $190,659,695 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $27.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2023 William C. Montgomery Director 50,000 $26.60 $1,330,025 11/09/2023 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $25.96 $259,639 12/19/2023 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 2,410 $26.17 $63,076

