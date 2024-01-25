Insiders Buy the Holdings of EMLP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 8.37% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $190,659,695 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $27.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2023
|William C. Montgomery
|Director
|50,000
|$26.60
|$1,330,025
|11/09/2023
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$25.96
|$259,639
|12/19/2023
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|2,410
|$26.17
|$63,076
