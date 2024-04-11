Insiders Buy the Holdings of EIPX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) shows an impressive 15.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 1.78% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,215,749 worth of DTM, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $63.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 298 $56.15 $16,733 02/26/2024 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Director 1,000 $56.87 $56,870 03/01/2024 Angela N. Archon Director 500 $57.87 $28,935

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of MRBK

 MCO MACD

 Institutional Holders of FOMX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.