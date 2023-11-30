News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of EIPX ETF

November 30, 2023 — 09:49 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 5.41% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,276,418 worth of ET, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $13.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 3,000,000 $12.96 $38,892,500
08/22/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $13.00 $130,000
09/01/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.64 $682,000
09/05/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.79 $689,500
11/06/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,000,000 $13.53 $13,530,000
11/07/2023 Thomas P. Mason EVP & Pres. LNG 7,500 $13.33 $99,974
11/07/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,000,000 $13.33 $13,330,000
11/09/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $13.10 $131,000
11/13/2023 Thomas P. Mason EVP & Pres. LNG 8,000 $13.17 $105,360

