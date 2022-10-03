Insiders Buy the Holdings of EINC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 4.48% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,330,615 worth of EPD, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $23.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $25.74 $257,384 06/24/2022 Carin Marcy Barth Director 19,050 $23.64 $450,304 08/04/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 6,500 $25.78 $167,543

And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #29 largest holding among components of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $86,516 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:

GEL — last trade: $9.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $10.00 $100,000 08/04/2022 James E. Davison Director 30,000 $9.71 $291,300 08/05/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $9.48 $94,762 08/08/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $9.90 $99,000 09/26/2022 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 20,000 $10.02 $200,400

