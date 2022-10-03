Markets
EPD

Insiders Buy the Holdings of EINC ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 4.48% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,330,615 worth of EPD, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $23.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $25.74 $257,384
06/24/2022 Carin Marcy Barth Director 19,050 $23.64 $450,304
08/04/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 6,500 $25.78 $167,543

And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #29 largest holding among components of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $86,516 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:

GEL — last trade: $9.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/03/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $10.00 $100,000
08/04/2022 James E. Davison Director 30,000 $9.71 $291,300
08/05/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $9.48 $94,762
08/08/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $9.90 $99,000
09/26/2022 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 20,000 $10.02 $200,400

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPDGEL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular