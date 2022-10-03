Insiders Buy the Holdings of EINC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 4.48% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,330,615 worth of EPD, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $23.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$25.74
|$257,384
|06/24/2022
|Carin Marcy Barth
|Director
|19,050
|$23.64
|$450,304
|08/04/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|6,500
|$25.78
|$167,543
And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #29 largest holding among components of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $86,516 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:
GEL — last trade: $9.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2022
|James E. Davison
|Director
|10,000
|$10.00
|$100,000
|08/04/2022
|James E. Davison
|Director
|30,000
|$9.71
|$291,300
|08/05/2022
|James E. Davison
|Director
|10,000
|$9.48
|$94,762
|08/08/2022
|James E. Davison
|Director
|10,000
|$9.90
|$99,000
|09/26/2022
|Edward T. Flynn
|President, Genesis Alkali, LLC
|20,000
|$10.02
|$200,400
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.