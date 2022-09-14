Insiders Buy the Holdings of EINC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (Symbol: EINC) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), which makes up 2.92% of the Energy Income ETF (Symbol: EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $978,079 worth of AM, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AM:
AM — last trade: $10.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2022
|Brendan E. Krueger
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$10.53
|$105,330
|05/12/2022
|David H. Keyte
|Director
|10,000
|$9.80
|$98,000
