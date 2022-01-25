Insiders Buy the Holdings of EINC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (Symbol: EINC) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 1.00% of the Energy Income ETF (Symbol: EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $249,874 worth of PSXP, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:
PSXP — last trade: $41.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/20/2022
|Mark Haney
|Director
|1,623
|$44.53
|$72,278
|01/20/2022
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|1,630
|$44.46
|$72,470
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.