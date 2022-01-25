Insiders Buy the Holdings of EINC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (Symbol: EINC) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 1.00% of the Energy Income ETF (Symbol: EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $249,874 worth of PSXP, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:

PSXP — last trade: $41.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/20/2022 Mark Haney Director 1,623 $44.53 $72,278 01/20/2022 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,630 $44.46 $72,470

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.