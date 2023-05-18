Insiders Buy the Holdings of EES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), which makes up 0.19% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,026,218 worth of PRFT, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT:

PRFT — last trade: $76.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2022 Ralph C. Derrickson Director 729 $68.66 $50,053 03/02/2023 Gary Wimberly Director 665 $73.07 $48,592 03/10/2023 Romil Bahl Director 750 $69.33 $52,000

And Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), the #173 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $867,441 worth of AGM, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGM is detailed in the table below:

AGM — last trade: $136.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Robert G. Sexton Director 2,000 $124.77 $249,546 05/11/2023 Everett M. Dobrinski Director 582 $128.25 $74,644

