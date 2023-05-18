Insiders Buy the Holdings of EES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), which makes up 0.19% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,026,218 worth of PRFT, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT:
PRFT — last trade: $76.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2022
|Ralph C. Derrickson
|Director
|729
|$68.66
|$50,053
|03/02/2023
|Gary Wimberly
|Director
|665
|$73.07
|$48,592
|03/10/2023
|Romil Bahl
|Director
|750
|$69.33
|$52,000
And Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), the #173 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $867,441 worth of AGM, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGM is detailed in the table below:
AGM — last trade: $136.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Robert G. Sexton
|Director
|2,000
|$124.77
|$249,546
|05/11/2023
|Everett M. Dobrinski
|Director
|582
|$128.25
|$74,644
