News & Insights

Markets
PRFT

Insiders Buy the Holdings of EES ETF

May 18, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), which makes up 0.19% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,026,218 worth of PRFT, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT:

PRFT — last trade: $76.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/21/2022 Ralph C. Derrickson Director 729 $68.66 $50,053
03/02/2023 Gary Wimberly Director 665 $73.07 $48,592
03/10/2023 Romil Bahl Director 750 $69.33 $52,000

And Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), the #173 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $867,441 worth of AGM, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGM is detailed in the table below:

AGM — last trade: $136.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 Robert G. Sexton Director 2,000 $124.77 $249,546
05/11/2023 Everett M. Dobrinski Director 582 $128.25 $74,644

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Regions Financial DMA
 FIX Stock Predictions
 GMAB Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRFT
AGM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.