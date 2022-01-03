Insiders Buy the Holdings of EES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII), which makes up 0.40% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,696,073 worth of RCII, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RCII:

RCII — last trade: $48.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/08/2021 Christopher B. Hetrick Director 15,000 $44.50 $667,500 11/08/2021 Jeffrey J. Brown Director 24,330 $43.97 $1,069,790

And Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR), the #32 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,359,273 worth of VCTR, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VCTR is detailed in the table below:

VCTR — last trade: $36.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/22/2021 David Craig Brown Chairman and CEO 29,400 $34.62 $1,017,828 11/22/2021 Michael Dennis Policarpo President, CFO & CAO 7,500 $34.62 $259,650 11/23/2021 Richard M. Demartini Director 14,341 $34.90 $500,501 11/24/2021 Richard M. Demartini Director 13,500 $35.30 $476,550

