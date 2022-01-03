Insiders Buy the Holdings of EES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII), which makes up 0.40% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,696,073 worth of RCII, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RCII:
RCII — last trade: $48.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/08/2021
|Christopher B. Hetrick
|Director
|15,000
|$44.50
|$667,500
|11/08/2021
|Jeffrey J. Brown
|Director
|24,330
|$43.97
|$1,069,790
And Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR), the #32 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,359,273 worth of VCTR, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VCTR is detailed in the table below:
VCTR — last trade: $36.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/22/2021
|David Craig Brown
|Chairman and CEO
|29,400
|$34.62
|$1,017,828
|11/22/2021
|Michael Dennis Policarpo
|President, CFO & CAO
|7,500
|$34.62
|$259,650
|11/23/2021
|Richard M. Demartini
|Director
|14,341
|$34.90
|$500,501
|11/24/2021
|Richard M. Demartini
|Director
|13,500
|$35.30
|$476,550
