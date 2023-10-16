Insiders Buy the Holdings of ECLN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 0.81% of the First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $257,080 worth of ENPH, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:

ENPH — last trade: $123.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/26/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 32,900 $166.88 $5,490,467 04/26/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 27,900 $163.76 $4,568,913 05/02/2023 Mandy Yang VP, Chief Financial Officer 3,500 $156.86 $549,022 09/14/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 32,600 $122.76 $4,001,927

