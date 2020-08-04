Insiders Buy the Holdings of DYNF ETF

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), which makes up 0.61% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $545,490 worth of ATO, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATO:
ATO — last trade: $105.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2020
|Frank H. Yoho
|Director
|1,000
|$92.30
|$92,300
|05/11/2020
|Richard A. Sampson
|Director
|1,000
|$95.47
|$95,470
|06/11/2020
|Richard A. Sampson
|Director
|1,000
|$99.75
|$99,750
|06/11/2020
|Richard A. Sampson
|Director
|1,000
|$100.00
|$100,000
And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), the #30 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $513,300 worth of CARR, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CARR is detailed in the table below:
CARR — last trade: $27.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/18/2020
|David L. Gitlin
|President & CEO
|57,580
|$17.45
|$1,004,765
|05/18/2020
|John J. Greisch
|Director
|35,000
|$17.44
|$610,316
