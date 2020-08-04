Insiders Buy the Holdings of DYNF ETF

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), which makes up 0.61% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $545,490 worth of ATO, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATO:

ATO — last trade: $105.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2020 Frank H. Yoho Director 1,000 $92.30 $92,300 05/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $95.47 $95,470 06/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $99.75 $99,750 06/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $100.00 $100,000

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), the #30 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $513,300 worth of CARR, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CARR is detailed in the table below:

CARR — last trade: $27.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/18/2020 David L. Gitlin President & CEO 57,580 $17.45 $1,004,765 05/18/2020 John J. Greisch Director 35,000 $17.44 $610,316

