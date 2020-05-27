Insiders Buy the Holdings of DYNF ETF

Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL), which makes up 0.15% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $133,279 worth of ACGL, making it the #198 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACGL:

ACGL — last trade: $29.385 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2020 Brian S. Posner Director 1,000 $23.72 $23,718 05/13/2020 Brian S. Posner Director 1,000 $22.16 $22,159 05/18/2020 Marc Grandisson President & CEO 23,500 $24.50 $575,750

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), the #298 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $75,871 worth of PANW, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PANW is detailed in the table below:

PANW — last trade: $231.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2019 Nikesh Arora Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $221.54 $5,538,482 03/02/2020 John Donovan Director 16,229 $184.98 $3,002,055

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.