Insiders Buy the Holdings of DYNF ETF

Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL), which makes up 0.15% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $133,279 worth of ACGL, making it the #198 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACGL:
ACGL — last trade: $29.385 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2020
|Brian S. Posner
|Director
|1,000
|$23.72
|$23,718
|05/13/2020
|Brian S. Posner
|Director
|1,000
|$22.16
|$22,159
|05/18/2020
|Marc Grandisson
|President & CEO
|23,500
|$24.50
|$575,750
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), the #298 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $75,871 worth of PANW, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PANW is detailed in the table below:
PANW — last trade: $231.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2019
|Nikesh Arora
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$221.54
|$5,538,482
|03/02/2020
|John Donovan
|Director
|16,229
|$184.98
|$3,002,055
