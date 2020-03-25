Insiders Buy the Holdings of DYNF ETF

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), which makes up 0.17% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $87,030 worth of TDG, making it the #162 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TDG:
TDG — last trade: $325.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2019
|Halle Fine Terrion
|GC, CCO, Secretary
|523
|$571.03
|$298,649
|03/11/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|54,047
|$472.98
|$25,563,019
|03/10/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|59,254
|$476.26
|$28,220,249
|03/11/2020
|Robert J. Small
|Director
|244,223
|$466.83
|$114,011,696
And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #175 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $81,399 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:
RE — last trade: $185.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|John A. Graf
|Director
|1,000
|$245.00
|$245,000
|03/09/2020
|William F. Galtney Jr.
|Director
|1,500
|$236.49
|$354,740
