Markets
DYNF

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DYNF ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), which makes up 0.17% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $87,030 worth of TDG, making it the #162 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TDG:

TDG — last trade: $325.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/27/2019 Halle Fine Terrion GC, CCO, Secretary 523 $571.03 $298,649
03/11/2020 Robert J. Small Director 54,047 $472.98 $25,563,019
03/10/2020 Robert J. Small Director 59,254 $476.26 $28,220,249
03/11/2020 Robert J. Small Director 244,223 $466.83 $114,011,696

And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #175 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $81,399 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:

RE — last trade: $185.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 John A. Graf Director 1,000 $245.00 $245,000
03/09/2020 William F. Galtney Jr. Director 1,500 $236.49 $354,740

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DYNF TDG RE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular