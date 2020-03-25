Insiders Buy the Holdings of DYNF ETF

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), which makes up 0.17% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $87,030 worth of TDG, making it the #162 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TDG:

TDG — last trade: $325.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2019 Halle Fine Terrion GC, CCO, Secretary 523 $571.03 $298,649 03/11/2020 Robert J. Small Director 54,047 $472.98 $25,563,019 03/10/2020 Robert J. Small Director 59,254 $476.26 $28,220,249 03/11/2020 Robert J. Small Director 244,223 $466.83 $114,011,696

And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #175 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $81,399 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:

RE — last trade: $185.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 John A. Graf Director 1,000 $245.00 $245,000 03/09/2020 William F. Galtney Jr. Director 1,500 $236.49 $354,740

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.